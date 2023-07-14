The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Brunswick Corporation’s (BC) Stock

The stock of Brunswick Corporation (BC) has gone down by -2.20% for the week, with a -6.94% drop in the past month and a 1.88% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.54% for BC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.49% for BC’s stock, with a 5.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) is above average at 10.56x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.56.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Brunswick Corporation (BC) is $103.14, which is $19.77 above the current market price. The public float for BC is 70.21M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.27% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BC on July 14, 2023 was 611.28K shares.

BC) stock’s latest price update

Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -6.15 compared to its previous closing price of 88.30. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BC stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for BC by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BC in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $100 based on the research report published on April 19th of the current year 2023.

BC Trading at 1.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.60%, as shares sank -4.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BC fell by -2.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.43% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.79. In addition, Brunswick Corporation saw 14.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BC starting from Preisser Brenna, who sale 1,309 shares at the price of $76.21 back on May 19. After this action, Preisser Brenna now owns 52,174 shares of Brunswick Corporation, valued at $99,759 using the latest closing price.

FOULKES DAVID M, the Chief Executive Officer of Brunswick Corporation, sale 13,000 shares at $81.40 during a trade that took place back on May 05, which means that FOULKES DAVID M is holding 241,957 shares at $1,058,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.90 for the present operating margin

+27.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brunswick Corporation stands at +10.00. The total capital return value is set at 22.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.36. Equity return is now at value 30.30, with 9.90 for asset returns.

Based on Brunswick Corporation (BC), the company’s capital structure generated 129.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.33. Total debt to assets is 41.68, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 123.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.25 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Brunswick Corporation (BC) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.