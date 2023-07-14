The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for TCS is 1.55. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for TCS is $3.50, which is $0.28 above the current price. The public float for TCS is 33.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TCS on July 14, 2023 was 678.90K shares.

TCS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of The Container Store Group Inc. (NYSE: TCS) has plunged by -1.07 when compared to previous closing price of 3.26, but the company has seen a 1.74% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TCS’s Market Performance

TCS’s stock has risen by 1.74% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.09% and a quarterly drop of -4.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.40% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.47% for The Container Store Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.57% for TCS’s stock, with a -20.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TCS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TCS stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for TCS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TCS in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $10 based on the research report published on April 13th of the previous year 2022.

TCS Trading at 11.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.40%, as shares surge +10.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TCS rose by +1.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -37.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.10. In addition, The Container Store Group Inc. saw -25.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TCS starting from Malhotra Satish, who purchase 33,500 shares at the price of $2.24 back on May 19. After this action, Malhotra Satish now owns 500,301 shares of The Container Store Group Inc., valued at $74,980 using the latest closing price.

Jordan Robert E, the Director of The Container Store Group Inc., purchase 27,492 shares at $2.55 during a trade that took place back on May 18, which means that Jordan Robert E is holding 184,059 shares at $69,984 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TCS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.94 for the present operating margin

+53.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Container Store Group Inc. stands at -15.17. Equity return is now at value -40.00, with -13.70 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

In conclusion, The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.