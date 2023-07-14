The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.46. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) is $36.85, The public float for CAKE is 47.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.47% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CAKE on July 14, 2023 was 957.18K shares.

CAKE) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ: CAKE) has surged by 1.29 when compared to previous closing price of 36.45, but the company has seen a 8.43% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CAKE’s Market Performance

CAKE’s stock has risen by 8.43% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 10.34% and a quarterly rise of 11.71%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.56% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.82% for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.22% for CAKE’s stock, with a 7.21% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAKE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAKE stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CAKE by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for CAKE in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $33 based on the research report published on June 26th of the current year 2023.

CAKE Trading at 10.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAKE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.56%, as shares surge +7.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAKE rose by +8.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.24. In addition, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated saw 16.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAKE starting from Ames Edie A, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $32.25 back on Dec 08. After this action, Ames Edie A now owns 12,500 shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated, valued at $129,015 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CAKE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.08 for the present operating margin

+9.31 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated stands at +1.31. The total capital return value is set at 4.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.15. Equity return is now at value 15.00, with 1.70 for asset returns.

Based on The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE), the company’s capital structure generated 630.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 86.31. Total debt to assets is 66.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 582.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.79.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.07, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 21.87 and the total asset turnover is 1.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.53.

Conclusion

To put it simply, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (CAKE) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.