The -13.88% Decline of Teekay Tankers Ltd.’s (TNK) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, TNK stock has gone down by -1.87%, with a monthly gain of 5.12% and a quarterly plunge of -3.52%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.75%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.54% for Teekay Tankers Ltd. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.72% for TNK’s stock, with a 9.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE: TNK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE: TNK) is above average at 3.34x, while the 36-month beta value is -0.09.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) is $59.81, which is $20.72 above the current market price. The public float for TNK is 28.93M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.16% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of TNK on July 14, 2023 was 466.88K shares.

TNK) stock’s latest price update

Teekay Tankers Ltd. (NYSE: TNK)’s stock price has dropped by -3.78 in relation to previous closing price of 39.91. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/15/23 that Rusty Old Oil Tankers Fetch Big Bucks

Analysts’ Opinion of TNK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TNK stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for TNK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TNK in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $25 based on the research report published on July 21st of the previous year 2022.

TNK Trading at 0.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TNK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares sank -0.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TNK fell by -2.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $38.12. In addition, Teekay Tankers Ltd. saw 27.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TNK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.41 for the present operating margin

+27.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teekay Tankers Ltd. stands at +21.55. The total capital return value is set at 15.86, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.35. Equity return is now at value 40.40, with 24.00 for asset returns.

Based on Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK), the company’s capital structure generated 53.85 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.00. Total debt to assets is 32.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 46.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 30.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.70.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Teekay Tankers Ltd. (TNK) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.