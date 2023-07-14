TFI International Inc. (TFII) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

TFI International Inc. (NYSE: TFII) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 9.46x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.53.

The public float for TFII is 77.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.97% of that float. On July 14, 2023, the average trading volume of TFII was 264.15K shares.

TFII stock's latest price update

The stock of TFI International Inc. (NYSE: TFII) has increased by 0.81 when compared to last closing price of 109.44. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.59% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

TFII’s Market Performance

TFII’s stock has fallen by -0.59% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 6.02% and a quarterly drop of -4.12%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.38% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.54% for TFI International Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.64% for TFII’s stock, with a 1.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TFII Trading at 1.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TFII to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.38%, as shares surge +5.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.74% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TFII fell by -0.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $109.91. In addition, TFI International Inc. saw 10.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TFII

Equity return is now at value 32.50, with 13.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, TFI International Inc. (TFII) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.