Textron Inc. (TXT): A Technical Analysis

Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.48. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Textron Inc. (TXT) is $81.95, which is $11.95 above the current market price. The public float for TXT is 200.71M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.40% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TXT on July 14, 2023 was 1.24M shares.

The stock of Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) has increased by 0.66 when compared to last closing price of 68.48.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 12/07/22 that 4 Things to Know About Textron’s Helicopter Contract

TXT’s Market Performance

Textron Inc. (TXT) has seen a 2.85% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 4.88% gain in the past month and a 1.86% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.61% for TXT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.20% for TXT’s stock, with a 1.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TXT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TXT stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for TXT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TXT in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $90 based on the research report published on July 06th of the current year 2023.

TXT Trading at 5.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, as shares surge +4.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.80% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TXT rose by +2.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.93. In addition, Textron Inc. saw -2.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TXT starting from DONNELLY SCOTT C, who sale 222,319 shares at the price of $73.35 back on Feb 21. After this action, DONNELLY SCOTT C now owns 683,136 shares of Textron Inc., valued at $16,307,179 using the latest closing price.

Connor Frank T, the Executive Vice President & CFO of Textron Inc., sale 63,361 shares at $73.35 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Connor Frank T is holding 151,455 shares at $4,647,735 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TXT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.86 for the present operating margin

+20.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Textron Inc. stands at +6.70. The total capital return value is set at 8.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.88. Equity return is now at value 12.40, with 5.30 for asset returns.

Based on Textron Inc. (TXT), the company’s capital structure generated 55.35 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.63. Total debt to assets is 24.16, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.08.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.20 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.04.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Textron Inc. (TXT) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.