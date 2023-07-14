Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TMPO is 1.07. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO) is $5.00, which is $2.65 above the current market price. The public float for TMPO is 23.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.47% of that float. On July 14, 2023, TMPO’s average trading volume was 1.28M shares.

TMPO) stock’s latest price update

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TMPO)’s stock price has gone decline by -7.58 in comparison to its previous close of 0.38, however, the company has experienced a -5.44% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

TMPO’s Market Performance

Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO) has experienced a -5.44% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -19.26% drop in the past month, and a -51.22% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.40% for TMPO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.09% for TMPO’s stock, with a -88.65% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TMPO Trading at 4.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMPO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -97.68% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 15.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.86%, as shares sank -29.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMPO fell by -5.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -96.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3789. In addition, Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. saw -55.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TMPO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-392.08 for the present operating margin

+10.90 for the gross margin

The net margin for Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. stands at -1202.18. Equity return is now at value 276.00, with -708.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.30.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Tempo Automation Holdings Inc. (TMPO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.