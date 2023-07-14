Teekay Corporation (TK) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) has increased by 0.44 when compared to last closing price of 6.76. Despite this, the company has experienced a 7.44% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) Right Now?

Teekay Corporation (NYSE: TK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for TK is at 0.82. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TK is $3.50, The public float for TK is 68.47M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.63% of that float. The average trading volume for TK on July 14, 2023 was 722.77K shares.

TK’s Market Performance

TK’s stock has seen a 7.44% increase for the week, with a 13.36% rise in the past month and a 15.67% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.71% for Teekay Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.00% for TK stock, with a simple moving average of 32.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TK stocks, with BofA/Merrill repeating the rating for TK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TK in the upcoming period, according to BofA/Merrill is $8 based on the research report published on October 22nd of the previous year 2018.

TK Trading at 14.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.48%, as shares surge +13.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TK rose by +7.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +92.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.21. In addition, Teekay Corporation saw 49.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.79 for the present operating margin

+24.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Teekay Corporation stands at +3.09. The total capital return value is set at 8.71, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.14. Equity return is now at value 20.70, with 6.00 for asset returns.

Based on Teekay Corporation (TK), the company’s capital structure generated 95.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 48.93. Total debt to assets is 27.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 82.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 42.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.55.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Teekay Corporation (TK) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.