TaskUs Inc. (TASK) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of TaskUs Inc. (TASK) has seen a 7.31% increase in the past week, with a 4.53% gain in the past month, and a -14.00% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.77% for TASK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.90% for TASK’s stock, with a simple moving average of -21.91% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TaskUs Inc. (NASDAQ: TASK) Right Now?

TaskUs Inc. (NASDAQ: TASK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for TASK is at 2.43. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for TASK is $16.57, which is $4.2 above the current market price. The public float for TASK is 26.62M, and currently, shorts hold a 10.94% of that float. The average trading volume for TASK on July 14, 2023 was 629.48K shares.

TASK) stock’s latest price update

TaskUs Inc. (NASDAQ: TASK)’s stock price has dropped by -6.31 in relation to previous closing price of 13.31. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 7.31% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TASK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TASK stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for TASK by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for TASK in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $21 based on the research report published on May 09th of the current year 2023.

TASK Trading at 7.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TASK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.21%, as shares surge +7.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.32% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TASK rose by +7.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -21.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.60. In addition, TaskUs Inc. saw -26.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TASK starting from Reses Jacqueline D, who sale 29,200 shares at the price of $17.01 back on Mar 10. After this action, Reses Jacqueline D now owns 0 shares of TaskUs Inc., valued at $496,616 using the latest closing price.

Daoust Stephan, the Chief Operating Officer of TaskUs Inc., sale 12,000 shares at $20.08 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Daoust Stephan is holding 10,023 shares at $241,013 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TASK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.81 for the present operating margin

+35.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for TaskUs Inc. stands at +4.21. The total capital return value is set at 13.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.13. Equity return is now at value 8.50, with 4.30 for asset returns.

Based on TaskUs Inc. (TASK), the company’s capital structure generated 68.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.61. Total debt to assets is 34.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 65.10. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.48 and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, TaskUs Inc. (TASK) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.