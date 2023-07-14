Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, SNPS stock has gone up by 4.11%, with a monthly gain of 0.63% and a quarterly surge of 19.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.08% for Synopsys Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.41% for SNPS’s stock, with a 25.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) Right Now?

Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 75.74x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for SNPS is at 1.13. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for SNPS is $465.22, which is $10.0 above the current market price. The public float for SNPS is 151.48M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.65% of that float. The average trading volume for SNPS on July 14, 2023 was 1.00M shares.

SNPS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) has jumped by 1.70 compared to previous close of 441.35. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported on 05/18/23 that Tech Gains Keep Nasdaq in the Green

Analysts’ Opinion of SNPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SNPS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SNPS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SNPS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $410 based on the research report published on December 16th of the previous year 2022.

SNPS Trading at 7.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.22%, as shares sank -0.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +20.78% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNPS rose by +4.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +48.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $433.97. In addition, Synopsys Inc. saw 40.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SNPS starting from DE GEUS AART, who sale 40,839 shares at the price of $428.18 back on Jun 21. After this action, DE GEUS AART now owns 94,421 shares of Synopsys Inc., valued at $17,486,606 using the latest closing price.

MAHONEY RICHARD S., the Chief Revenue Officer of Synopsys Inc., sale 9,257 shares at $448.74 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that MAHONEY RICHARD S. is holding 2,078 shares at $4,153,986 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SNPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+23.53 for the present operating margin

+75.84 for the gross margin

The net margin for Synopsys Inc. stands at +19.42. The total capital return value is set at 19.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.51. Equity return is now at value 16.30, with 9.70 for asset returns.

Based on Synopsys Inc. (SNPS), the company’s capital structure generated 11.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.63. Total debt to assets is 6.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 10.92. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.53, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.