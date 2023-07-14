SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 1.47. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS) by analysts is $5.50, which is $2.75 above the current market price. The public float for SSSS is 23.60M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.36% of that float. On July 14, 2023, the average trading volume of SSSS was 91.91K shares.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

SSSS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: SSSS) has jumped by 7.08 compared to previous close of 3.39. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 13.08% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SSSS’s Market Performance

SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS) has experienced a 13.08% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.68% rise in the past month, and a -7.63% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.68% for SSSS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.66% for SSSS’s stock, with a -3.16% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SSSS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SSSS stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for SSSS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SSSS in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $5 based on the research report published on April 25th of the current year 2023.

SSSS Trading at 8.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.70%, as shares surge +9.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSSS rose by +13.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.27. In addition, SuRo Capital Corp. saw -4.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SSSS starting from Green Allison, who purchase 7,850 shares at the price of $3.80 back on Dec 09. After this action, Green Allison now owns 127,785 shares of SuRo Capital Corp., valued at $29,830 using the latest closing price.

Klein Mark D, the of SuRo Capital Corp., purchase 22,034 shares at $3.77 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that Klein Mark D is holding 1,052,085 shares at $83,068 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SSSS

The total capital return value is set at -35.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -36.63.

Based on SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS), the company’s capital structure generated 35.09 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.97. Total debt to assets is 25.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -25.79, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is -1.66 and the total asset turnover is -0.01.

Conclusion

To sum up, SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.