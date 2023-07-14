Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRY) has surged by 1.43 when compared to previous closing price of 43.91, but the company has seen a 6.63% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRY) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.77. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) by analysts is $48.73, which is $4.66 above the current market price. The public float for SGRY is 66.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.49% of that float. On July 14, 2023, the average trading volume of SGRY was 682.44K shares.

SGRY’s Market Performance

SGRY stock saw an increase of 6.63% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 13.45% and a quarterly increase of 21.76%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.60% for Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.89% for SGRY stock, with a simple moving average of 37.18% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SGRY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SGRY stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for SGRY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SGRY in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $45 based on the research report published on June 02nd of the current year 2023.

SGRY Trading at 13.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SGRY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares surge +13.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SGRY rose by +6.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +79.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.73. In addition, Surgery Partners Inc. saw 59.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SGRY starting from Evans Jason Eric, who sale 1,892 shares at the price of $45.10 back on Jun 29. After this action, Evans Jason Eric now owns 424,898 shares of Surgery Partners Inc., valued at $85,329 using the latest closing price.

Owens Bradley R., the National Group President of Surgery Partners Inc., sale 7,191 shares at $36.31 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that Owens Bradley R. is holding 74,189 shares at $261,105 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SGRY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+14.09 for the present operating margin

+18.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Surgery Partners Inc. stands at -2.15. The total capital return value is set at 6.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.20. Equity return is now at value -5.80, with -1.40 for asset returns.

Based on Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY), the company’s capital structure generated 146.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.45. Total debt to assets is 42.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 141.65. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.14, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.73 and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.

Conclusion

To sum up, Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.