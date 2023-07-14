Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) has decreased by -5.41 when compared to last closing price of 0.99. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.70% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.74. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) is $3.83, which is $1.44 above the current market price. The public float for SURF is 60.18M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SURF on July 14, 2023 was 703.49K shares.

SURF’s Market Performance

The stock of Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) has seen a 0.70% increase in the past week, with a 22.09% rise in the past month, and a 45.18% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.00%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.46% for SURF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.45% for SURF’s stock, with a 10.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SURF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SURF stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for SURF by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SURF in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $17 based on the research report published on May 18th of the previous year 2021.

SURF Trading at 21.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SURF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.00%, as shares surge +26.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +55.68% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SURF rose by +0.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8813. In addition, Surface Oncology Inc. saw 14.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SURF starting from ROSS ROBERT W., who sale 10,594 shares at the price of $1.72 back on Aug 03. After this action, ROSS ROBERT W. now owns 99,906 shares of Surface Oncology Inc., valued at $18,222 using the latest closing price.

FEES JESSICA, the Chief Financial Officer of Surface Oncology Inc., sale 5,980 shares at $1.72 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that FEES JESSICA is holding 111,349 shares at $10,286 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SURF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-206.23 for the present operating margin

+87.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Surface Oncology Inc. stands at -211.95. The total capital return value is set at -38.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.44. Equity return is now at value -87.80, with -53.20 for asset returns.

Based on Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF), the company’s capital structure generated 59.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 37.50. Total debt to assets is 35.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 53.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.62.

The receivables turnover for the company is 62.37 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.94.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Surface Oncology Inc. (SURF) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.