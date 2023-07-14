Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SUNL is 2.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SUNL is $0.57, The public float for SUNL is 64.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SUNL on July 14, 2023 was 542.25K shares.

SUNL) stock’s latest price update

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SUNL)’s stock price has soared by 6.36 in relation to previous closing price of 0.37. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 25.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SUNL’s Market Performance

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) has experienced a 25.53% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.48% rise in the past month, and a 19.89% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.24% for SUNL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.21% for SUNL’s stock, with a -59.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SUNL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SUNL stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for SUNL by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for SUNL in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $1.60 based on the research report published on January 13th of the current year 2023.

SUNL Trading at 6.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUNL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -91.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.43%, as shares sank -3.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUNL rose by +25.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3387. In addition, Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. saw -69.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SUNL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-115.06 for the present operating margin

-30.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. stands at -320.64. Equity return is now at value -99.50, with -53.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.45.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. (SUNL) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.