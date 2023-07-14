Summit Materials Inc.’s (SUM) Stock: A 4.54% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Summit Materials Inc. (SUM) has gone up by 5.34% for the week, with a 8.85% rise in the past month and a 40.76% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.23% for SUM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.54% for SUM’s stock, with a 25.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE: SUM) Right Now?

Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE: SUM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for SUM is 1.46. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for SUM is $39.41, which is $0.84 above the current price. The public float for SUM is 117.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.07% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SUM on July 14, 2023 was 740.71K shares.

SUM) stock’s latest price update

Summit Materials Inc. (NYSE: SUM)’s stock price has plunge by 1.78relation to previous closing price of 36.61. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.34% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of SUM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SUM stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for SUM by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for SUM in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $37 based on the research report published on July 06th of the current year 2023.

SUM Trading at 12.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SUM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares surge +7.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +34.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SUM rose by +5.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $35.78. In addition, Summit Materials Inc. saw 31.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SUM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.72 for the present operating margin

+18.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Summit Materials Inc. stands at +11.28. The total capital return value is set at 7.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.80. Equity return is now at value 14.00, with 6.50 for asset returns.

Based on Summit Materials Inc. (SUM), the company’s capital structure generated 77.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 43.68. Total debt to assets is 36.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 76.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.14.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.22, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.65 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.98.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Summit Materials Inc. (SUM) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.