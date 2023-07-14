Steelcase Inc. (SCS) Stock Faces 3.24% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Steelcase Inc. (SCS) has gone up by 3.31% for the week, with a 7.14% rise in the past month and a -0.76% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.75% for SCS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.75% for SCS’s stock, with a 3.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) is above average at 19.02x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.39.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The public float for SCS is 106.18M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.06% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SCS on July 14, 2023 was 1.15M shares.

SCS) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) has surged by 2.50 when compared to previous closing price of 7.61, but the company has seen a 3.31% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/17/21 that Rivian, FedEx, Cerner, Oracle: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

SCS Trading at 5.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SCS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -37.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.24%, as shares surge +6.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SCS rose by +3.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.41% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.54. In addition, Steelcase Inc. saw 10.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SCS starting from WEGE PETER M II, who sale 5,691 shares at the price of $8.45 back on Mar 30. After this action, WEGE PETER M II now owns 199,644 shares of Steelcase Inc., valued at $48,103 using the latest closing price.

WEGE PETER M II, the Director of Steelcase Inc., sale 23,248 shares at $8.54 during a trade that took place back on Mar 29, which means that WEGE PETER M II is holding 205,335 shares at $198,538 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SCS

Equity return is now at value 5.70, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Steelcase Inc. (SCS) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.