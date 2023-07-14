Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 0.70. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF) by analysts is $10.00, which is $9.2 above the current market price. The public float for STAF is 2.25M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.39% of that float. On July 14, 2023, the average trading volume of STAF was 86.22K shares.

STAF) stock’s latest price update

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF)’s stock price has plunge by 19.38relation to previous closing price of 0.67. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 23.04% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

STAF’s Market Performance

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF) has seen a 23.04% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 0.68% gain in the past month and a -42.80% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 15.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.15% for STAF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.10% for STAF’s stock, with a -61.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

STAF Trading at -14.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STAF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 15.69%, as shares surge +9.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STAF rose by +23.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -75.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6767. In addition, Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. saw -71.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for STAF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.41 for the present operating margin

+16.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. stands at -6.94. Equity return is now at value -100.30, with -19.40 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.58.

Conclusion

To sum up, Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.