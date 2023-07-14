Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE: SNN) is above average at 60.31x. The 36-month beta value for SNN is also noteworthy at 0.63. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SNN is $35.37, which is $5.05 above than the current price. The public float for SNN is 219.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.40% of that float. The average trading volume of SNN on July 14, 2023 was 890.60K shares.

SNN stock's latest price update

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE: SNN) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.38 in relation to its previous close of 30.70. However, the company has experienced a 4.31% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

SNN’s Market Performance

Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) has seen a 4.31% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 4.06% gain in the past month and a 4.06% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.03% for SNN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.00% for SNN’s stock, with a 10.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SNN Trading at 0.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.90%, as shares sank -1.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SNN rose by +4.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.10. In addition, Smith & Nephew plc saw 15.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SNN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.11 for the present operating margin

+66.63 for the gross margin

The net margin for Smith & Nephew plc stands at +4.28. The total capital return value is set at 9.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.82. Equity return is now at value 4.10, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Based on Smith & Nephew plc (SNN), the company’s capital structure generated 54.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 35.32. Total debt to assets is 28.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 51.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.92, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.43 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.25.

Conclusion

In summary, Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.