Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ: SIMO) has surged by 0.37 when compared to previous closing price of 63.19, but the company has seen a -0.13% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/04/23 that China’s New Weapon: Dragging Its Feet on Deals Involving American Companies

Is It Worth Investing in Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ: SIMO) Right Now?

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NASDAQ: SIMO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.94. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) is $80.56, which is $21.69 above the current market price. The public float for SIMO is 31.40M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.82% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of SIMO on July 14, 2023 was 571.44K shares.

SIMO’s Market Performance

SIMO’s stock has seen a -0.13% decrease for the week, with a -10.56% drop in the past month and a -3.54% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.21% for Silicon Motion Technology Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.71% for SIMO stock, with a simple moving average of -0.55% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SIMO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SIMO stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for SIMO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SIMO in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $75 based on the research report published on November 02nd of the previous year 2022.

SIMO Trading at -0.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SIMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.89%, as shares sank -11.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SIMO fell by -0.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.05. In addition, Silicon Motion Technology Corporation saw -2.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SIMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.66 for the present operating margin

+49.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Silicon Motion Technology Corporation stands at +18.24. Equity return is now at value 18.20, with 13.50 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 4.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.29.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (SIMO) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.