Shockwave Medical Inc. (SWAV) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Shockwave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV) is above average at 44.86x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.97.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Shockwave Medical Inc. (SWAV) is $294.78, which is $17.72 above the current market price. The public float for SWAV is 35.72M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.00% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of SWAV on July 14, 2023 was 639.01K shares.

Shockwave Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: SWAV)’s stock price has gone decline by -4.35 in comparison to its previous close of 283.97, however, the company has experienced a 3.76% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SWAV’s Market Performance

SWAV’s stock has risen by 3.76% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -6.97% and a quarterly rise of 5.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.76% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.89% for Shockwave Medical Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.91% for SWAV’s stock, with a 11.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SWAV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SWAV stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for SWAV by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SWAV in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $335 based on the research report published on July 10th of the current year 2023.

SWAV Trading at -4.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SWAV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.89%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.76%, as shares sank -7.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SWAV rose by +3.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $284.46. In addition, Shockwave Medical Inc. saw 32.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SWAV starting from Zacharias Isaac, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $291.84 back on Jun 26. After this action, Zacharias Isaac now owns 60,678 shares of Shockwave Medical Inc., valued at $1,167,360 using the latest closing price.

Phung Trinh, the VP, Finance of Shockwave Medical Inc., sale 62 shares at $295.91 during a trade that took place back on Jun 23, which means that Phung Trinh is holding 21,101 shares at $18,346 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SWAV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.35 for the present operating margin

+86.73 for the gross margin

The net margin for Shockwave Medical Inc. stands at +44.10. The total capital return value is set at 28.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 50.69. Equity return is now at value 55.20, with 41.40 for asset returns.

Based on Shockwave Medical Inc. (SWAV), the company’s capital structure generated 11.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 10.57. Total debt to assets is 9.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.34.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 18.05, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.00 and the total asset turnover is 0.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.25.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Shockwave Medical Inc. (SWAV) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.