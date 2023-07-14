Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI): A Technical Analysis

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE: ASAI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.94. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI) is $18.13, which is $5.91 above the current market price. The public float for ASAI is 238.28M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.53% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ASAI on July 14, 2023 was 897.44K shares.

ASAI stock's latest price update

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE: ASAI) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.09 compared to its previous closing price of 13.88. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ASAI’s Market Performance

ASAI’s stock has fallen by -2.09% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.07% and a quarterly drop of -7.36%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.02% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.36% for Sendas Distribuidora S.A. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.76% for ASAI’s stock, with a -15.95% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ASAI Trading at 6.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.02%, as shares surge +0.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASAI fell by -2.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $14.12. In addition, Sendas Distribuidora S.A. saw -25.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ASAI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.28 for the present operating margin

+14.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sendas Distribuidora S.A. stands at +2.24. The total capital return value is set at 14.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.57. Equity return is now at value 29.20, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI), the company’s capital structure generated 537.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.32. Total debt to assets is 51.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 494.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 77.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.57, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 37.69 and the total asset turnover is 1.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (ASAI) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.