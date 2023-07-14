Sanmina Corporation (SANM) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ: SANM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 12.28x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.19. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Sanmina Corporation (SANM) by analysts is $77.00, which is $16.72 above the current market price. The public float for SANM is 55.95M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.47% of that float. On July 14, 2023, the average trading volume of SANM was 432.26K shares.

SANM) stock’s latest price update

Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ: SANM) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -6.34 compared to its previous closing price of 64.36. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

SANM’s Market Performance

Sanmina Corporation (SANM) has experienced a -0.41% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.80% rise in the past month, and a 5.90% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.04% for SANM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.95% for SANM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 4.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SANM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SANM stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for SANM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SANM in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $78 based on the research report published on November 08th of the previous year 2022.

SANM Trading at 8.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SANM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.76%, as shares surge +3.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.62% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SANM fell by -0.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $59.83. In addition, Sanmina Corporation saw 5.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SANM starting from BILLINGER BRENT, who sale 4,537 shares at the price of $65.02 back on Feb 14. After this action, BILLINGER BRENT now owns 5,742 shares of Sanmina Corporation, valued at $295,009 using the latest closing price.

REID ALAN McWILLIAMS, the EVP, Global Human Resources of Sanmina Corporation, sale 8,616 shares at $65.30 during a trade that took place back on Feb 13, which means that REID ALAN McWILLIAMS is holding 32,344 shares at $562,633 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SANM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.75 for the present operating margin

+8.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for Sanmina Corporation stands at +3.25. The total capital return value is set at 16.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.47. Equity return is now at value 16.30, with 6.30 for asset returns.

Based on Sanmina Corporation (SANM), the company’s capital structure generated 22.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 18.12. Total debt to assets is 8.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 20.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.96 and the total asset turnover is 1.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

To sum up, Sanmina Corporation (SANM) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.