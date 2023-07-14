Ryvyl Inc. (RVYL) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ: RVYL) has increased by 21.55 when compared to last closing price of 1.16.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 53.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ryvyl Inc. (NASDAQ: RVYL) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for RVYL is at 3.08. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for RVYL is $2.50, The public float for RVYL is 27.06M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.09% of that float. The average trading volume for RVYL on July 14, 2023 was 272.06K shares.

RVYL’s Market Performance

RVYL’s stock has seen a 53.33% increase for the week, with a 118.57% rise in the past month and a 124.84% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 17.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 16.84% for Ryvyl Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 74.81% for RVYL’s stock, with a 110.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RVYL Trading at 102.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVYL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 16.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 17.69%, as shares surge +101.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +92.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVYL rose by +53.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +60.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8421. In addition, Ryvyl Inc. saw 207.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RVYL starting from Laniado Ezra, who purchase 9,990 shares at the price of $0.50 back on Dec 15. After this action, Laniado Ezra now owns 50,586 shares of Ryvyl Inc., valued at $4,995 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RVYL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-114.98 for the present operating margin

-46.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ryvyl Inc. stands at -149.61.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.61.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ryvyl Inc. (RVYL) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.