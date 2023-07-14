Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (RCLF) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ: RCLF) has increased by 2.10 when compared to last closing price of 10.50.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.23% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/10/21 that Gett Reaches $1.1 Billion SPAC Merger to Go Public

Is It Worth Investing in Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ: RCLF) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.00.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for RCLF is 0.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.39% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RCLF on July 14, 2023 was 16.14K shares.

RCLF’s Market Performance

The stock of Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (RCLF) has seen a 1.23% increase in the past week, with a 2.98% rise in the past month, and a 7.63% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.92%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.27% for RCLF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.15% for RCLF’s stock, with a simple moving average of 5.43% for the last 200 days.

RCLF Trading at 2.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCLF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.92%, as shares surge +2.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCLF rose by +1.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.51. In addition, Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I saw 6.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for RCLF

Equity return is now at value 2.30, with 2.10 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.26.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Rosecliff Acquisition Corp I (RCLF) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.