Revolution Medicines Inc.’s (RVMD) Stock: A Week-by-Week Analysis

In the past week, RVMD stock has gone up by 1.26%, with a monthly gain of 4.82% and a quarterly surge of 29.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.68%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.99% for Revolution Medicines Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.98% for RVMD’s stock, with a 13.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: RVMD) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for RVMD is at 1.44. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for RVMD is $31.44, which is $4.47 above the current market price. The public float for RVMD is 87.20M, and currently, shorts hold a 13.51% of that float. The average trading volume for RVMD on July 14, 2023 was 948.05K shares.

RVMD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Revolution Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: RVMD) has plunged by -1.52 when compared to previous closing price of 26.94, but the company has seen a 1.26% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of RVMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RVMD stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for RVMD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for RVMD in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $38 based on the research report published on February 28th of the current year 2023.

RVMD Trading at 3.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.68%, as shares surge +3.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.24% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RVMD rose by +1.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +43.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $26.06. In addition, Revolution Medicines Inc. saw 11.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RVMD starting from Kelsey Stephen Michael, who sale 2,102 shares at the price of $24.89 back on Jun 20. After this action, Kelsey Stephen Michael now owns 325,780 shares of Revolution Medicines Inc., valued at $52,321 using the latest closing price.

Horn Margaret A, the Chief Operating Officer of Revolution Medicines Inc., sale 2,102 shares at $24.89 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that Horn Margaret A is holding 99,474 shares at $52,321 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RVMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-730.01 for the present operating margin

+72.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Revolution Medicines Inc. stands at -702.95. The total capital return value is set at -36.41, while invested capital returns managed to touch -35.39. Equity return is now at value -36.80, with -31.00 for asset returns.

Based on Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD), the company’s capital structure generated 9.37 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 8.57. Total debt to assets is 7.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 8.38. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 65.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.67 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Revolution Medicines Inc. (RVMD) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.