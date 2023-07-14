Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RENT is 0.66. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) is $5.50, which is $3.65 above the current market price. The public float for RENT is 58.22M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.35% of that float. On July 14, 2023, RENT’s average trading volume was 800.99K shares.

RENT) stock’s latest price update

Rent the Runway Inc. (NASDAQ: RENT)’s stock price has decreased by -4.15 compared to its previous closing price of 1.93. Barron’s reported on 09/13/22 that Rent the Runway to Lay Off Nearly a Quarter of Employees. The Stock Plummets.

RENT’s Market Performance

RENT’s stock has fallen by 0.00% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -12.94% and a quarterly drop of -41.27%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.19% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.38% for Rent the Runway Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.37% for RENT’s stock, with a -29.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

RENT Trading at -16.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RENT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.19%, as shares sank -15.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RENT remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0470. In addition, Rent the Runway Inc. saw -39.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RENT starting from Hyman Jennifer, who sale 57,001 shares at the price of $2.33 back on Jun 16. After this action, Hyman Jennifer now owns 1,272,368 shares of Rent the Runway Inc., valued at $132,687 using the latest closing price.

Salinas Anushka, the President & COO of Rent the Runway Inc., sale 38,810 shares at $2.33 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Salinas Anushka is holding 1,229,162 shares at $90,342 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RENT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.70 for the present operating margin

+18.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Rent the Runway Inc. stands at -46.79. Equity return is now at value 471.30, with -35.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.87.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Rent the Runway Inc. (RENT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.