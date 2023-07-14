Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RELY is 0.49. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) is $21.50, which is $1.65 above the current market price. The public float for RELY is 138.15M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.01% of that float. On July 14, 2023, RELY’s average trading volume was 883.32K shares.

RELY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Remitly Global Inc. (NASDAQ: RELY) has surged by 4.40 when compared to previous closing price of 19.11, but the company has seen a 10.47% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

RELY’s Market Performance

Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) has seen a 10.47% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 0.05% gain in the past month and a 15.52% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.20% for RELY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.46% for RELY stock, with a simple moving average of 41.72% for the last 200 days.

RELY Trading at 7.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RELY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares sank -0.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RELY rose by +10.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +99.50% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.74. In addition, Remitly Global Inc. saw 74.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RELY starting from Hug Joshua, who sale 31,667 shares at the price of $20.00 back on Jun 13. After this action, Hug Joshua now owns 4,118,107 shares of Remitly Global Inc., valued at $633,362 using the latest closing price.

Yoakum Rene, the EVP, Customer and Culture of Remitly Global Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $19.96 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that Yoakum Rene is holding 22,927 shares at $299,336 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RELY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.94 for the present operating margin

+48.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Remitly Global Inc. stands at -17.45. The total capital return value is set at -24.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.53. Equity return is now at value -24.90, with -16.80 for asset returns.

Based on Remitly Global Inc. (RELY), the company’s capital structure generated 1.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.88. Total debt to assets is 1.32, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.16.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.99.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Remitly Global Inc. (RELY) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.