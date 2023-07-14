Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) has seen a 14.29% increase in the past week, with a -11.57% drop in the past month, and a -4.46% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.87% for MARK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.07% for MARK stock, with a simple moving average of -36.25% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MARK is 2.76. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MARK is $37.50, The public float for MARK is 10.01M and currently, short sellers hold a 15.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MARK on July 14, 2023 was 730.58K shares.

MARK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) has surged by 4.90 when compared to previous closing price of 1.02, but the company has seen a 14.29% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of MARK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MARK stocks, with ROTH Capital repeating the rating for MARK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MARK in the upcoming period, according to ROTH Capital is $20.50 based on the research report published on January 31st of the previous year 2018.

MARK Trading at -4.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MARK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -82.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.81%, as shares sank -13.01% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MARK rose by +14.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0506. In addition, Remark Holdings Inc. saw -2.73% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MARK starting from BOTTS THEODORE P, who purchase 6,000 shares at the price of $1.21 back on Jun 14. After this action, BOTTS THEODORE P now owns 10,182 shares of Remark Holdings Inc., valued at $7,277 using the latest closing price.

BOTTS THEODORE P, the Director of Remark Holdings Inc., purchase 50 shares at $1.18 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that BOTTS THEODORE P is holding 4,182 shares at $59 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MARK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-182.60 for the present operating margin

+1.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Remark Holdings Inc. stands at -475.60. Equity return is now at value 227.40, with -194.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.35.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.