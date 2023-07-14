Regency Centers Corporation (REG) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

In the past week, REG stock has gone up by 2.27%, with a monthly gain of 4.07% and a quarterly surge of 5.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.87% for Regency Centers Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.01% for REG stock, with a simple moving average of 3.82% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG) is 28.30x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for REG is 1.18. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Regency Centers Corporation (REG) is $69.93, which is $5.45 above the current market price. The public float for REG is 169.68M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.19% of that float. On July 14, 2023, REG’s average trading volume was 874.50K shares.

REG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Regency Centers Corporation (NASDAQ: REG) has surged by 0.48 when compared to previous closing price of 63.11, but the company has seen a 2.27% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of REG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REG stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for REG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for REG in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $70 based on the research report published on March 23rd of the current year 2023.

REG Trading at 6.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.42%, as shares surge +4.97% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REG rose by +2.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.11. In addition, Regency Centers Corporation saw 1.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at REG starting from PALMER LISA, who sale 15,180 shares at the price of $65.58 back on Feb 14. After this action, PALMER LISA now owns 106,000 shares of Regency Centers Corporation, valued at $995,504 using the latest closing price.

ROTH ALAN TODD, the Senior Managing Director of Regency Centers Corporation, sale 3,000 shares at $66.11 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that ROTH ALAN TODD is holding 10,786 shares at $198,330 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for REG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+39.50 for the present operating margin

+46.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Regency Centers Corporation stands at +41.07. The total capital return value is set at 4.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.68. Equity return is now at value 6.30, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Regency Centers Corporation (REG), the company’s capital structure generated 70.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 41.33. Total debt to assets is 39.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Regency Centers Corporation (REG) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.