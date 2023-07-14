REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) has gone down by -0.77% for the week, with a -2.03% drop in the past month and a 19.96% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.24% for REE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.54% for REE’s stock, with a -13.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for REE is 1.68. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) is $0.94, The public float for REE is 202.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.18% of that float. On July 14, 2023, REE’s average trading volume was 361.75K shares.

REE) stock’s latest price update

The stock of REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) has decreased by -1.05 when compared to last closing price of 0.39.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

REE Trading at 3.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.94%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, REE fell by -1.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -49.97% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3891. In addition, REE Automotive Ltd. saw -0.44% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for REE

Equity return is now at value -51.70, with -43.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.27.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of REE Automotive Ltd. (REE) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.