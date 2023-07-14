Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RCRT)’s stock price has gone decline by -5.79 in comparison to its previous close of 0.24, however, the company has experienced a -3.67% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Recruiter.com Group Inc. (NASDAQ: RCRT) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RCRT is $2.00, The public float for RCRT is 11.45M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.76% of that float. The average trading volume of RCRT on July 14, 2023 was 2.80M shares.

RCRT’s Market Performance

RCRT stock saw a decrease of -3.67% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -29.37% and a quarterly a decrease of -12.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.21%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.64% for Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.69% for RCRT’s stock, with a -46.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RCRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RCRT stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for RCRT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RCRT in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $9 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2021.

RCRT Trading at -2.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RCRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.21%, as shares sank -21.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RCRT fell by -3.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2444. In addition, Recruiter.com Group Inc. saw -46.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for RCRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-48.53 for the present operating margin

+20.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Recruiter.com Group Inc. stands at -64.93. Equity return is now at value -237.70, with -106.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.56.

Conclusion

In summary, Recruiter.com Group Inc. (RCRT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.