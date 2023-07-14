Real-Time Update: TIM S.A. (TIMB) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

In the past week, TIMB stock has gone up by 3.70%, with a monthly decline of -1.65% and a quarterly surge of 13.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.08%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.93% for TIM S.A. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.90% for TIMB stock, with a simple moving average of 19.68% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in TIM S.A. (NYSE: TIMB) Right Now?

TIM S.A. (NYSE: TIMB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.80. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for TIM S.A. (TIMB) is $17.62, which is $1.18 above the current market price. The public float for TIMB is 484.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.33% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of TIMB on July 14, 2023 was 545.12K shares.

TIMB) stock’s latest price update

The stock of TIM S.A. (NYSE: TIMB) has increased by 2.20 when compared to last closing price of 14.53. Despite this, the company has experienced a 3.70% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of TIMB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TIMB stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for TIMB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TIMB in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $15 based on the research report published on May 31st of the current year 2023.

TIMB Trading at 2.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TIMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.93%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.08%, as shares sank -2.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TIMB rose by +3.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.01. In addition, TIM S.A. saw 29.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for TIMB

Equity return is now at value 6.60, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, TIM S.A. (TIMB) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.