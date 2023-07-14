Real-Time Update: iPower Inc. (IPW) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of iPower Inc. (IPW) has seen a -20.80% decrease in the past week, with a -10.00% drop in the past month, and a 67.90% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 19.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.78% for IPW. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -19.08% for IPW’s stock, with a 42.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in iPower Inc. (NASDAQ: IPW) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IPW is 2.96. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for IPW is $1.50, which is $0.51 above the current price. The public float for IPW is 13.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IPW on July 14, 2023 was 28.17K shares.

iPower Inc. (NASDAQ: IPW) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -20.80 compared to its previous closing price of 1.25. However, the company has seen a fall of -20.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

IPW Trading at 13.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IPW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 19.46%, as shares sank -10.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +114.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IPW fell by -20.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2180. In addition, iPower Inc. saw 147.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IPW starting from Vassily Kevin, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $0.68 back on Jun 02. After this action, Vassily Kevin now owns 22,000 shares of iPower Inc., valued at $3,400 using the latest closing price.

TAN CHENLONG, the Chief Executive Officer of iPower Inc., purchase 10,000 shares at $0.68 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that TAN CHENLONG is holding 8,043,334 shares at $6,790 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IPW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.91 for the present operating margin

+41.80 for the gross margin

The net margin for iPower Inc. stands at +1.91. The total capital return value is set at 5.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.73. Equity return is now at value -37.80, with -15.00 for asset returns.

Based on iPower Inc. (IPW), the company’s capital structure generated 85.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 46.02. Total debt to assets is 34.95, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 69.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.26 and the total asset turnover is 1.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, iPower Inc. (IPW) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.