Real-Time Update: Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) has seen a 6.11% increase in the past week, with a -1.52% drop in the past month, and a -12.20% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.86% for DQ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.09% for DQ’s stock, with a -11.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) Right Now?

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DQ is 0.53.

The public float for DQ is 68.93M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.60% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DQ on July 14, 2023 was 947.48K shares.

DQ) stock’s latest price update

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) has experienced a decline in its stock price by 0.00 compared to its previous closing price of 40.09. However, the company has seen a gain of 6.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DQ Trading at 0.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.67%, as shares sank -0.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.09% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DQ rose by +6.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.25. In addition, Daqo New Energy Corp. saw 3.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DQ

Equity return is now at value 34.30, with 21.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.