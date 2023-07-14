Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for QNRX is 1.75. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for QNRX is $11.00, which is $8.11 above the current price. The public float for QNRX is 10.86M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of QNRX on July 14, 2023 was 255.05K shares.

QNRX) stock’s latest price update

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX)’s stock price has soared by 17.80 in relation to previous closing price of 0.48. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 22.79% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

QNRX’s Market Performance

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) has experienced a 22.79% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 10.57% rise in the past month, and a 26.08% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.52% for QNRX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.53% for QNRX’s stock, with a -51.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

QNRX Trading at 13.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QNRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.34%, as shares surge +1.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QNRX rose by +18.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5162. In addition, Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. saw -60.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for QNRX

Equity return is now at value -170.50, with -77.30 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.79.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.