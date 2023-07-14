QuinStreet Inc. (QNST) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for QNST is at 0.99. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for QNST is $11.31, which is $2.22 above the current market price. The public float for QNST is 51.00M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.08% of that float. The average trading volume for QNST on July 14, 2023 was 647.96K shares.

QNST) stock’s latest price update

QuinStreet Inc. (NASDAQ: QNST)’s stock price has dropped by -5.41 in relation to previous closing price of 9.61. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 6.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

QNST’s Market Performance

QuinStreet Inc. (QNST) has seen a 6.94% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 0.66% gain in the past month and a -36.43% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.18% for QNST. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.77% for QNST’s stock, with a -28.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

QNST Trading at 3.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QNST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -50.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.24%, as shares surge +0.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.69% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QNST rose by +6.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.68. In addition, QuinStreet Inc. saw -36.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QNST starting from Glickman Matthew, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $7.29 back on May 17. After this action, Glickman Matthew now owns 10,000 shares of QuinStreet Inc., valued at $72,900 using the latest closing price.

SMITH HILLARY B, the Director of QuinStreet Inc., purchase 3,350 shares at $7.50 during a trade that took place back on May 17, which means that SMITH HILLARY B is holding 3,350 shares at $25,125 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QNST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.81 for the present operating margin

+9.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for QuinStreet Inc. stands at -0.90. The total capital return value is set at -1.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.77. Equity return is now at value -6.30, with -4.40 for asset returns.

Based on QuinStreet Inc. (QNST), the company’s capital structure generated 3.12 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.03. Total debt to assets is 2.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.31.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.73 and the total asset turnover is 1.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

In conclusion, QuinStreet Inc. (QNST) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.