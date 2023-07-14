Quantum Corporation (QMCO) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

In the past week, QMCO stock has gone down by -1.05%, with a monthly gain of 3.23% and a quarterly surge of 4.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.49%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.18% for Quantum Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.80% for QMCO stock, with a simple moving average of -9.36% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for QMCO is 2.54. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for QMCO is $2.33, which is $1.26 above the current price. The public float for QMCO is 92.64M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.41% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of QMCO on July 14, 2023 was 244.49K shares.

QMCO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Quantum Corporation (NASDAQ: QMCO) has decreased by -3.28 when compared to last closing price of 1.11. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.05% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

QMCO Trading at 1.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QMCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.49%, as shares surge +3.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.22% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QMCO fell by -0.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0953. In addition, Quantum Corporation saw -1.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at QMCO starting from Lerner James J, who sale 158,893 shares at the price of $1.07 back on Jul 10. After this action, Lerner James J now owns 1,740,953 shares of Quantum Corporation, valued at $169,698 using the latest closing price.

Hurley John, the Chief Revenue Officer of Quantum Corporation, sale 22,681 shares at $1.07 during a trade that took place back on Jul 10, which means that Hurley John is holding 384,181 shares at $24,223 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for QMCO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.91 for the present operating margin

+32.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Quantum Corporation stands at -9.19. Equity return is now at value 49.10, with -17.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Quantum Corporation (QMCO) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.