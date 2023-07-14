Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX: PLX) has decreased by -1.65 when compared to last closing price of 1.82.

Is It Worth Investing in Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (AMEX: PLX) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.38. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) is $16.00, which is $14.21 above the current market price. The public float for PLX is 41.75M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.48% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PLX on July 14, 2023 was 2.10M shares.

PLX’s Market Performance

The stock of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) has seen a 0.00% decrease in the past week, with a -20.80% drop in the past month, and a -26.64% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.04% for PLX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.71% for PLX’s stock, with a 3.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PLX stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for PLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PLX in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $11 based on the research report published on June 08th of the previous year 2020.

PLX Trading at -21.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.37%, as shares sank -21.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.28% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLX remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +73.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.0495. In addition, Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. saw 30.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLX starting from Schwartz Aharon, who purchase 110,000 shares at the price of $1.42 back on Jan 03. After this action, Schwartz Aharon now owns 174,000 shares of Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc., valued at $155,815 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-27.32 for the present operating margin

+58.87 for the gross margin

The net margin for Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. stands at -31.33. The total capital return value is set at -51.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -62.27. Equity return is now at value 203.30, with -26.30 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.44, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.