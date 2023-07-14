Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA) has jumped by 2.32 compared to previous close of 24.55. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.26% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA) Right Now?

Privia Health Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PRVA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.76x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PRVA is 0.77. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PRVA is $38.44, which is $13.29 above the current price. The public float for PRVA is 103.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.11% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PRVA on July 14, 2023 was 2.00M shares.

PRVA’s Market Performance

PRVA’s stock has seen a -1.26% decrease for the week, with a -11.24% drop in the past month and a -6.69% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.40%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.46% for Privia Health Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.73% for PRVA’s stock, with a -7.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRVA stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for PRVA by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PRVA in the upcoming period, according to Evercore ISI is $34 based on the research report published on June 13th of the current year 2023.

PRVA Trading at -3.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.40%, as shares sank -13.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRVA fell by -1.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.64. In addition, Privia Health Group Inc. saw 10.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRVA starting from Sullivan William M, who sale 18,153 shares at the price of $25.01 back on Jul 07. After this action, Sullivan William M now owns 5,601,249 shares of Privia Health Group Inc., valued at $454,063 using the latest closing price.

Bartrum Thomas, the EVP, General Counsel of Privia Health Group Inc., sale 15,000 shares at $25.68 during a trade that took place back on Jul 03, which means that Bartrum Thomas is holding 106,114 shares at $385,200 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRVA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.41 for the present operating margin

+9.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Privia Health Group Inc. stands at -0.63. The total capital return value is set at -3.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.76. Equity return is now at value 3.40, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Based on Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA), the company’s capital structure generated 2.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.25. Total debt to assets is 1.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.75, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.84 and the total asset turnover is 1.81. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.09.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Privia Health Group Inc. (PRVA) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.