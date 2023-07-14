Portland General Electric Company (POR) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) has increased by 0.11 when compared to last closing price of 47.51.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) is 17.43x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for POR is 0.56. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Portland General Electric Company (POR) is $53.00, which is $5.24 above the current market price. The public float for POR is 88.83M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.73% of that float. On July 14, 2023, POR’s average trading volume was 837.04K shares.

POR’s Market Performance

POR’s stock has seen a 1.34% increase for the week, with a -3.69% drop in the past month and a -6.23% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.90% for Portland General Electric Company. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.46% for POR’s stock, with a -0.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

POR Trading at -2.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.49%, as shares sank -3.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POR rose by +1.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.25. In addition, Portland General Electric Company saw -2.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at POR starting from Kochavatr John Teeruk, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $51.12 back on May 08. After this action, Kochavatr John Teeruk now owns 15,489 shares of Portland General Electric Company, valued at $153,360 using the latest closing price.

Sims Brett Michael, the Vice President of Portland General Electric Company, sale 2,050 shares at $47.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Sims Brett Michael is holding 10,978 shares at $96,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for POR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.67 for the present operating margin

+4.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Portland General Electric Company stands at +9.27. The total capital return value is set at -6.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.65. Equity return is now at value 8.70, with 2.50 for asset returns.

Based on Portland General Electric Company (POR), the company’s capital structure generated 143.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.90. Total debt to assets is 37.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 133.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Portland General Electric Company (POR) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.