Photronics Inc. (PLAB) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Photronics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 13.23x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.18. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Photronics Inc. (PLAB) by analysts is $28.00, which is $1.68 above the current market price. The public float for PLAB is 59.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.20% of that float. On July 14, 2023, the average trading volume of PLAB was 602.25K shares.

PLAB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Photronics Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAB) has surged by 2.65 when compared to previous closing price of 25.64, but the company has seen a 4.57% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/30/22 that Photronics Stock Set for Biggest Drop in 14 Years. Blame the Outlook.

PLAB’s Market Performance

Photronics Inc. (PLAB) has experienced a 4.57% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 13.30% rise in the past month, and a 70.14% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.94% for PLAB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.16% for PLAB stock, with a simple moving average of 47.01% for the last 200 days.

PLAB Trading at 26.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PLAB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares surge +11.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +80.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PLAB rose by +4.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +79.54% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.70. In addition, Photronics Inc. saw 56.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PLAB starting from TYSON MITCHELL G, who sale 2,000 shares at the price of $17.33 back on Jan 03. After this action, TYSON MITCHELL G now owns 56,379 shares of Photronics Inc., valued at $34,660 using the latest closing price.

TYSON MITCHELL G, the Director of Photronics Inc., sale 2,000 shares at $18.94 during a trade that took place back on Dec 01, which means that TYSON MITCHELL G is holding 58,379 shares at $37,880 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PLAB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+25.70 for the present operating margin

+35.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Photronics Inc. stands at +14.41. The total capital return value is set at 19.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.33. Equity return is now at value 13.80, with 8.80 for asset returns.

Based on Photronics Inc. (PLAB), the company’s capital structure generated 5.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.20. Total debt to assets is 3.47, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.63. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.33.

Conclusion

To sum up, Photronics Inc. (PLAB) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.