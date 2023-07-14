Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAT) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAT) has seen a decline in its stock price by -4.28 in relation to its previous close of 14.96. However, the company has experienced a 3.84% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PHAT) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PHAT is 0.44. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for PHAT is $18.50, which is $4.18 above the current price. The public float for PHAT is 32.02M and currently, short sellers hold a 13.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PHAT on July 14, 2023 was 366.54K shares.

PHAT’s Market Performance

The stock of Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAT) has seen a 3.84% increase in the past week, with a 11.01% rise in the past month, and a 63.66% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.71% for PHAT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.71% for PHAT stock, with a simple moving average of 38.48% for the last 200 days.

PHAT Trading at 13.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.35%, as shares surge +8.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHAT rose by +3.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.35. In addition, Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 27.63% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PHAT starting from Henderson Molly, who sale 1,960 shares at the price of $11.41 back on Jun 02. After this action, Henderson Molly now owns 68,506 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $22,368 using the latest closing price.

Henderson Molly, the CFO and CBO of Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 2,110 shares at $12.87 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that Henderson Molly is holding 70,466 shares at $27,165 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PHAT

The total capital return value is set at -113.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch -131.12. Equity return is now at value 392.80, with -107.60 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Phathom Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PHAT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.