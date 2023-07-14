Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, PRM stock has gone down by -2.30%, with a monthly decline of -12.10% and a quarterly plunge of -26.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.18%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.11% for Perimeter Solutions SA The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.38% for PRM’s stock, with a -30.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE: PRM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE: PRM) is above average at 16.28x. The 36-month beta value for PRM is also noteworthy at 1.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PRM is $9.50, which is $5.48 above than the current price. The public float for PRM is 148.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.01% of that float. The average trading volume of PRM on July 14, 2023 was 1.16M shares.

PRM) stock’s latest price update

Perimeter Solutions SA (NYSE: PRM) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.91 in relation to its previous close of 5.47. However, the company has experienced a -2.30% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of PRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PRM stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for PRM by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for PRM in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $14 based on the research report published on June 09th of the previous year 2022.

PRM Trading at -12.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.18%, as shares sank -12.93% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRM fell by -2.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.86. In addition, Perimeter Solutions SA saw -39.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRM starting from Haitham Khouri, who sale 126,952 shares at the price of $10.45 back on Dec 06. After this action, Haitham Khouri now owns 1,217,700 shares of Perimeter Solutions SA, valued at $1,326,648 using the latest closing price.

Haitham Khouri, the Vice Chairman of Perimeter Solutions SA, sale 38,923 shares at $10.84 during a trade that took place back on Dec 05, which means that Haitham Khouri is holding 1,344,652 shares at $421,925 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+36.08 for the present operating margin

+24.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Perimeter Solutions SA stands at +25.45. The total capital return value is set at 6.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.87. Equity return is now at value 5.50, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Based on Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM), the company’s capital structure generated 69.26 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.92. Total debt to assets is 32.11, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.74.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.87 and the total asset turnover is 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.16.

Conclusion

In summary, Perimeter Solutions SA (PRM) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.