Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, PFGC stock has gone up by 2.28%, with a monthly gain of 10.29% and a quarterly surge of 0.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.36%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.70% for Performance Food Group Company The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.18% for PFGC’s stock, with a 7.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) Right Now?

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.37. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) is $71.82, which is $10.06 above the current market price. The public float for PFGC is 152.46M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PFGC on July 14, 2023 was 959.19K shares.

PFGC) stock’s latest price update

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC)’s stock price has decreased by -0.49 compared to its previous closing price of 61.41. However, the company has seen a 2.28% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of PFGC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PFGC stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for PFGC by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for PFGC in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $66 based on the research report published on June 20th of the current year 2023.

PFGC Trading at 4.76% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFGC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.36%, as shares surge +8.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFGC rose by +2.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +36.31% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $58.90. In addition, Performance Food Group Company saw 4.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PFGC starting from HOLM GEORGE L, who sale 63,344 shares at the price of $60.04 back on Jun 29. After this action, HOLM GEORGE L now owns 595,056 shares of Performance Food Group Company, valued at $3,803,174 using the latest closing price.

Hagerty Patrick T., the of Performance Food Group Company, sale 2,000 shares at $59.63 during a trade that took place back on Jun 29, which means that Hagerty Patrick T. is holding 149,790 shares at $119,260 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PFGC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+0.64 for the present operating margin

+9.41 for the gross margin

The net margin for Performance Food Group Company stands at +0.22. The total capital return value is set at 4.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.72. Equity return is now at value 9.40, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Based on Performance Food Group Company (PFGC), the company’s capital structure generated 151.45 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.23. Total debt to assets is 39.71, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 145.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 25.63 and the total asset turnover is 4.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.66.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.