PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PFLT is 1.63. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) is $11.40, which is $0.64 above the current market price. The public float for PFLT is 48.84M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.97% of that float. On July 14, 2023, PFLT’s average trading volume was 686.77K shares.

PFLT) stock’s latest price update

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NYSE: PFLT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.09 in relation to its previous close of 10.75. However, the company has experienced a 1.22% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PFLT’s Market Performance

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) has experienced a 1.22% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.00% drop in the past month, and a -0.37% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.27%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.60% for PFLT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.08% for PFLT’s stock, with a -0.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PFLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PFLT stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for PFLT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PFLT in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $11 based on the research report published on June 08th of the current year 2023.

PFLT Trading at 0.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PFLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.61% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.27%, as shares sank -0.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PFLT rose by +1.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.64. In addition, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. saw -2.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for PFLT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.19 for the present operating margin

+74.43 for the gross margin

The net margin for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. stands at +3.66. The total capital return value is set at 2.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.29.

Based on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT), the company’s capital structure generated 127.64 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 56.07. Total debt to assets is 54.97, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 127.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.18, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.75 and the total asset turnover is 0.08.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (PFLT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.