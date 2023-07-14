Peakstone Realty Trust (PKST) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Peakstone Realty Trust (PKST) is $25.50, which is $1.4 above the current market price. The public float for PKST is 27.30M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PKST on July 14, 2023 was 523.20K shares.

PKST) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) has plunged by -3.41 when compared to previous closing price of 24.95, but the company has seen a -2.23% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

PKST’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 11.10% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 10.97% for Peakstone Realty Trust The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -20.57% for PKST’s stock, with a -7.07% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PKST

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PKST stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for PKST by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for PKST in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $27 based on the research report published on June 13th of the current year 2023.

PKST Trading at -7.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PKST to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.10%, as shares sank -22.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PKST fell by -2.23%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.00. In addition, Peakstone Realty Trust saw 106.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PKST

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+21.91 for the present operating margin

+31.81 for the gross margin

The net margin for Peakstone Realty Trust stands at -96.49. Equity return is now at value -22.00, with -10.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Peakstone Realty Trust (PKST) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.