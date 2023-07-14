Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for OTMO is also noteworthy at 1.85. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for OTMO is $0.42, which is $1.45 above than the current price. The public float for OTMO is 103.66M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.61% of that float. The average trading volume of OTMO on July 14, 2023 was 168.14K shares.

OTMO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: OTMO) has decreased by -5.63 when compared to last closing price of 0.32. Despite this, the company has experienced a -13.66% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

OTMO’s Market Performance

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) has experienced a -13.66% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -21.64% drop in the past month, and a -31.36% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.17% for OTMO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.33% for OTMO stock, with a simple moving average of -27.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OTMO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OTMO stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for OTMO by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OTMO in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $1.50 based on the research report published on June 03rd of the previous year 2022.

OTMO Trading at -24.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OTMO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -70.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.79%, as shares sank -24.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -35.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OTMO fell by -13.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3649. In addition, Otonomo Technologies Ltd. saw -25.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OTMO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1005.35 for the present operating margin

-55.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Otonomo Technologies Ltd. stands at -1874.60.

The receivables turnover for the company is 2.79 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.05.

Conclusion

In summary, Otonomo Technologies Ltd. (OTMO) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.