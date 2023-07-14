Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRT) has plunged by -4.84 when compared to previous closing price of 5.99, but the company has seen a 4.01% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Oportun Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRT) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.61. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT) by analysts is $7.25, which is $1.45 above the current market price. The public float for OPRT is 30.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.08% of that float. On July 14, 2023, the average trading volume of OPRT was 300.58K shares.

OPRT’s Market Performance

OPRT stock saw a decrease of 4.01% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.73% and a quarterly a decrease of 42.50%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.01% for Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.86% for OPRT stock, with a simple moving average of 8.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPRT stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for OPRT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OPRT in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $9 based on the research report published on June 29th of the current year 2023.

OPRT Trading at 4.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.33%, as shares sank -2.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.02% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPRT rose by +4.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.74. In addition, Oportun Financial Corporation saw 3.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPRT starting from COBLENTZ JONATHAN AARON, who purchase 40,000 shares at the price of $3.62 back on Mar 20. After this action, COBLENTZ JONATHAN AARON now owns 195,939 shares of Oportun Financial Corporation, valued at $144,800 using the latest closing price.

COBLENTZ JONATHAN AARON, the CFO & Chief Admin Officer of Oportun Financial Corporation, purchase 50,000 shares at $3.10 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that COBLENTZ JONATHAN AARON is holding 155,939 shares at $155,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.48 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Oportun Financial Corporation stands at -8.16. The total capital return value is set at 1.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch -2.47. Equity return is now at value -41.00, with -6.40 for asset returns.

Based on Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT), the company’s capital structure generated 541.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.42. Total debt to assets is 82.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 539.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 84.02.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.79.

Conclusion

To sum up, Oportun Financial Corporation (OPRT) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.