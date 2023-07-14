Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL) is above average at 31.04x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.11.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) is $346.63, which is -$43.18 below the current market price. The public float for ODFL is 96.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.36% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ODFL on July 14, 2023 was 857.65K shares.

ODFL stock's latest price update

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ: ODFL)’s stock price has plunge by 0.42relation to previous closing price of 375.76. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.08% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

ODFL’s Market Performance

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) has experienced a 3.08% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 23.26% rise in the past month, and a 10.96% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.85% for ODFL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.79% for ODFL’s stock, with a 20.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ODFL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ODFL stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for ODFL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ODFL in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $391 based on the research report published on June 27th of the current year 2023.

ODFL Trading at 15.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ODFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.34%, as shares surge +20.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ODFL rose by +3.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +52.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $353.32. In addition, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. saw 32.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ODFL starting from Bates David J., who sale 1,208 shares at the price of $344.71 back on Feb 27. After this action, Bates David J. now owns 14,082 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc., valued at $416,410 using the latest closing price.

CONGDON DAVID S, the Executive Chairman of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $351.82 during a trade that took place back on Feb 16, which means that CONGDON DAVID S is holding 822,707 shares at $7,036,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ODFL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.65 for the present operating margin

+35.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. stands at +22.00. The total capital return value is set at 48.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 35.85. Equity return is now at value 37.50, with 28.10 for asset returns.

Based on Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL), the company’s capital structure generated 5.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.14. Total debt to assets is 4.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.63, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.40 and the total asset turnover is 1.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.