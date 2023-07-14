Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) has seen a 6.54% increase in the past week, with a 3.04% gain in the past month, and a -1.93% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.98% for OPI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.72% for OPI’s stock, with a -34.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: OPI) Right Now?

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: OPI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 57.32x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.20. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) is $10.50, which is $2.36 above the current market price. The public float for OPI is 47.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.61% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OPI on July 14, 2023 was 1.13M shares.

OPI) stock’s latest price update

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: OPI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.13 in relation to its previous close of 7.97. However, the company has experienced a 6.54% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPI stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for OPI by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for OPI in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $14 based on the research report published on March 07th of the current year 2023.

OPI Trading at 12.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.76%, as shares surge +3.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.29% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPI rose by +6.54%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -48.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.86. In addition, Office Properties Income Trust saw -39.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OPI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.05 for the present operating margin

+41.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for Office Properties Income Trust stands at -1.18. The total capital return value is set at 2.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.18. Equity return is now at value 0.50, with 0.20 for asset returns.

Based on Office Properties Income Trust (OPI), the company’s capital structure generated 176.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 63.83. Total debt to assets is 61.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 158.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.44.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.14.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.